Baku hotels lower prices

2018-03-19 19:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 19

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

This year all the hotels in Baku reduced prices by 20 percent on the eve of the Novruz holiday, unlike the previous years, Nahid Bagirov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA), told Trend March 19.

According to Bagirov, about 10-15 days ago, prices in hotels were higher.

He explained the price reduction with the fact that this year there will be less Iranian tourists.

"A large influx of Iranian tourists was expected this year, but the forecasts did not justify. So, the hotels were forced to cut prices," Bagirov said.