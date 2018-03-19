Turkish Army hasn't completed work in Syria's Afrin: Erdogan

2018-03-19 19:55 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces haven't yet completed their work in Syria's Afrin, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on March 19.

He noted that presently, the Turkish Armed Forces, within the Operation Olive Branch, are carrying out clearance of streets and squares in Afrin.

Erdogan noted that as a whole, 3,622 terrorists were killed within the Operation Olive Branch.

On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.