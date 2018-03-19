Presidential election in Russia held in line with legislation: Azerbaijani MPs

2018-03-19 20:06 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

Coordinators of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly’s observation group, First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and MP Rauf Aliyev, visited Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities of Russia March 16-18 to monitor the presidential election held March 18.

The observation group met with Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia) Ivan Melnikov, as well as with member of the election campaign headquarters of the presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov.

The members of the observation group got acquainted with the work of the Moscow electoral committee, met with the committee’s chairman Valentin Gorbunov. They got acquainted with the election campaign in Moscow, the specifics of the organization of voting, the process of forming territorial and precinct election commissions, as well as with the technical equipment of precinct election commissions.

The members of the observation group, who visited several polling stations in Moscow on the election day, noted that the electoral process was held in accordance with the Constitution and the electoral legislation of Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news