Amanda Paul: Ankara to further insist on freeing Azerbaijan' occupied territories

2018-03-19 20:18 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

Turkey will not change its approach to relations with Armenia and will continue to insist that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict be resolved in a desirable way for Azerbaijan, Amanda Paul, Senior Policy Analyst at European Policy Center (EPC) told Armenian media.

"Ankara will continue to insist on progress in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and, in particular, on the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied territories," she said.