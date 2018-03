Azerbaijan installing first payment terminal in Jojug Marjanli village

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 19

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Komtec is installing the first MilliÖN payment terminal in Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from Armenian occupation, in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil District, the company told Trend March 19.

The terminal will begin to operate on March 20, the company said.