Turkmenistan seeks to build up economic ties with Russia: President

2018-03-19 21:09 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 19

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent heartfelt congratulations to Vladimir Putin on behalf of the Turkmen people, the government and on his own behalf in connection with a convincing victory in the presidential election of March 18 and re-election to the post of the president of the Russian Federation.

"We in Turkmenistan highly appreciate your personal contribution to the development of the Turkmen-Russian relations and express our confidence in continuation of a meaningful dialogue and constructive joint work on further building up the entire spectrum of bilateral relations for the benefit of our friendly peoples," Berdimuhamedov said.

The Turkmen president noted that the choice made by the Russian people is evidence of the high confidence and support to the course pursued by Vladimir Putin and aimed at ensuring political, social stability and economic growth in the country.

"I am convinced that under your wise and far-sighted leadership, Russia will achieve even greater success, and will also continue to strengthen its authority in the international arena," the message reads.