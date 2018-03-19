Azerbaijan CEC sets order of debates for presidential candidates on TV and radio

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan held a draw on March 19 to distribute the airtime allocated by the Public Television and Radio Company for campaigning in the upcoming presidential election.

At the meeting, it was noted that the candidates will appear on air the Public Television and Radio three times a week and conduct debates for an hour. The candidates will be on air the radio at 19:00 and on television at 22:00 (local time).

According to the results of the draw, the speeches will be held in the following order:

1. Zahid Oruj, self-nominee;

2. Araz Alizade, the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan;

3. Gudrat Hasanguliyev, the Popular Front Party;

4. Ilham Aliyev, the New Azerbaijan Party;

5. Razi Nurullayev, the Frontists Initiative Group;

6. Sardar Mammadov, the Azerbaijan Democratic Party;

7. Faraj Guliyev, the National Revival Movement Party;

8. Hafiz Hajiyev, the Modern Musavat Party.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov noted that every candidate can speak within 7 minutes 30 seconds within an hour.

The presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.

