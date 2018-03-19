EU and U.S. can still avoid trade conflict: German economy minister

Germany believes there is a chance that the European Union and the United States could avoid a dispute over planned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from morphing into a wider trade conflict, its economy minister said on Monday, Reuters reported.

“Both Secretary Ross and I have the impression that decisive talks will take place this week and that it is possible to reach a solution that averts a difficult trade conflict,” Peter Altmaier told reporters in Washington after talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.