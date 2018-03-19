Fourth explosion in Austin: two men seriously hurt by tripwire blast

The fourth explosion in less than three weeks in Austin, Texas, is the work of a serial bomber, police declared Monday, Sputnik reported.

The latest blast occurred just after 8:30 p.m. local time Sunday. Two bicyclists, white men aged 22 and 23, suffered injuries described as serious but not life-threatening after setting off a tripwire attached to a bomb in a Travis County neighborhood in southwestern Austin.

After the blast, authorities asked residents of the neighborhood not to leave their homes until 2 p.m. local time Monday.

The latest explosion marks a departure from the first three blasts, which were left at people's homes. Authorities also noted Monday that the explosive devices are getting more sophisticated.

"We are clearly dealing with a serial bomber," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a Monday press conference.

"We will have to determine if we see a specific ideology behind this."

​"We now need the community to have an extra level of vigilance and pay attention to any suspicious device — whether it be a package or a bag, a backpack — anything that looks out of place. And do not approach items like that," Brian Manley added.

The FBI has dispatched 350 special agents to Austin since the Sunday explosion.

"With this tripwire, this changes things," said Christopher Combs, special agent in charge of the FBI's San Antonio division. "It's more sophisticated, it's not targeted to individuals… a child could be walking down a sidewalk and hit something."