OPEC ready to consider admission of Azerbaijan

2018-03-19 23:42 | www.trend.az | 3

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is ready to consider Azerbaijan’s entry into the organization, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told TASS on Monday.

"All options are under consideration," Barkindo said during his visit to Azerbaijan. "The future of Azerbaijan as the cradle of the oil industry lies in OPEC," he added.

