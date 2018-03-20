Pentagon expects need for more nuke sniffers after US-North Korea summit

The head of US Pacific Command has informed lawmakers that more intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft will be needed to monitor the Korean Peninsula in the event that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump reach an accord on denuclearization, Sputnik reported.

"I don't know where we're going up end up with the talks. [But] I do see demand increasing, clearly," for deployments of the WC-135 Constant Phoenix "nuke sniffer," Admiral Harry Harris, head of US Pacific Command, told Congress last Thursday.

Currently, the commander has P-3 Orion surveillance planes, RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft and the WC-135 sniffers at his disposal, according to Harris' remarks.

The US Air Force fact sheet on the WC-135 notes that it is the only aircraft in the fleet capable of conducting air sampling operations and detecting radioactive "clouds" in real time. In the event Trump and Kim reach an agreement, the WC-135s will be needed for verifying nuclear testing hasn't occurred, Military.com reports.

The WC-135 "helps me understand the nature of North Korea's nuclear testing," Harris said, noting that right now, when he needs the WC-135 he must make a request with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.