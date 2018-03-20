EU, Britain reach Brexit transition deal ahead of EU summit

2018-03-20 02:16 | www.trend.az | 3

The European Union (EU) and Britain on Monday reached a Brexit transition deal, which is expected to be signed off by leaders during Friday's EU Summit, Xinhua reported.

"A good deal for the EU and Britain is closer than ever before," said Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis during a joint press conference with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier.

However, "the transitional period will only come after everything is agreed," said Barnier, EU's chief Brexit negotiator.

Hailing the deal as a "decisive step", Barnier and Davis said they had agreed on a "large part" of terms for a transitional deal but issues still need to be resolved including the Northern Ireland border.

Britain agreed to a contentious "backstop solution" which would keep Northern Ireland signed up to EU rules in order to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland, said the deal.