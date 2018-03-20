Belgium: Iran sanctions already tough enough says EU’s Mogherini

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, spoke about Iran, Syria and the Skripal case at a press conference in Brussels on Monday, Press TV reported.

On Iran, Mogherini confirmed the EU's support for the nuclear deal and dismissed talks of further sanctions related to Iranian involvement in Syria and ballistic missiles.

"The European Union has already in place quite a heavy sanctions regime on Iran, not nuclear related, but still in place for different reasons," she said.

The recent case regarding the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal was discussed and the Council made a joint statement from all 28 member states pledging support to the United Kingdom in the morning, which Mogherini reiterated.

Another topic of importance were the current developments in Syria, with Mogherini stating: "We remain probably among the few voices of reason and common sense, inviting for the full implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, inviting all, and in particular Russia, Iran and Turkey, to work as they started to do."

