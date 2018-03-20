Spanish businessman killed in Mexico City, mall hit by shooting

A 75-year-old Spanish businessman has died after being shot in the head in Mexico City, while two people were seriously wounded on Monday when a custody dispute turned violent at a shopping center in an upscale part of the city, authorities said, Reuters reported.

The shootings, which occurred in areas not generally plagued by violence, were the latest incidents to weigh on Mexico’s security record.

A spokeswoman for Mexico City Attorney General Edmundo Garrido said the Spaniard, Jose Gonzalez, died in a hospital after being shot around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in the northwestern borough of Miguel Hidalgo.

In a statement, the office of the attorney general said the man was shot outside one of his businesses, in a part of the borough known as Escandon, a normally peaceful area.

The motive for the shooting was under investigation, according to the spokeswoman. It was also unclear how many people took part in the attack on Gonzalez, she said.

Spanish newspapers, including El Pais, said Gonzalez had interests in hotels and gas stations.