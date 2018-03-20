Facebook security chief to leave company over disclosure disputes

Facebook’s security chief Alex Stamos is expected to leave the company for disagreements on the company’s disclosure policy to combat the spread of disinformation, Sputnik reported, citing US media.

Stamos will leave Facebook following internal disagreements of how the company should deal with its role of spreading disinformation, the New York Times reported on Monday citing unnamed current and former employees with knowledge of the matter.

Facebook reassigned Stamos’ daily responsibilities to other employees in December, but he was persuaded to stay until August to oversee the transition process, the report said.

Congress has pressed Facebook and other social media platforms for their role in allegedly spreading disinformation on their networks, especially amid the 2016 US presidential election.