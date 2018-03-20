US military plane violates Venezuelan airspace - Venezuelan Defense Minister

A US military plane violated on Saturday the airspace of Venezuela near the archipelago of Los Monjes, country's Defense Minister Padrino Lopez said, Sputnik reported.

"On Saturday, a Boeing C17 plane of the US Air Force, which took off from the Hato base on the Curacao island and violated the [Venezuelan] airspace over the territorial waters near the Los Monjes archipelago, was revealed," Lopez said on Monday, as quoted by the Noticias24 media outlet. The minister called on the United States to respect the international air law.

The US-Venezuelan relations have been remaining tense for decades with Caracas regularly accusing Washington of interfering in its internal affairs.