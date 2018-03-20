Bosnia and Herzegovina has potential for Azerbaijani investments - Mladen Ivanic (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 20

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

It is necessary to further strengthen the economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He noted that although at the present the trade cooperation is limited and sporadic, there is an interest to be improved.

"There are the potentials especially in the fields of mechanical engineering, electrical industry, energy, construction and pharmaceutical industries. The excellent bilateral relations between the two countries will certainly open up a space for better economic and business cooperation," Ivanic said.

Commenting on the prospective spheres for Azerbaijani investments to Bosnia and Herzegovina, he noted that the area of agriculture is very potential as well as the activities in the field of wood processing, because about 60 percent of the country is covered with forest.