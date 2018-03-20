US Deputy Secretary of State congratulates Azerbaijani people on Nowruz holiday

2018-03-20 08:14 | www.trend.az | 3

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 20

Trend:

US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan congratulated Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Nowruz, said a message on the official website of State Department.

“Today, I offer my best wishes to all of the communities here in the United States, as well as in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and around the globe as they gather around the Haftsin, cooking, feasting, dancing, singing, and spending time with family and friends,” he said.

Sullivan added that Nowruz is a time to take stock of recent events.

“Finally, Nowruz is a time to reflect on our hopes for the future. May the coming year bring peace, freedom, and prosperity to all,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news