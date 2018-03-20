Protest brings train services in India's Mumbai to halt

Train services have been severely affected in India's Mumbai on Tuesday as thousands of job aspirants blocked railway tracks demanding immediate placement, Xinhua reported.

Media reports said that as many as 60 local trains were cancelled in Mumbai following the protest, thus affecting the commute of over 2 million people.

Local trains are the lifeline of India's financial capital.

The protesters blocked the tracks during the morning rush hour, claiming that they have already cleared the railway apprentice exams but are yet to be given jobs by the Indian Railways.

However, Indian Railways officials say that apprentices have to undergo mandatory training for a specified period before they are offered jobs as per rules.