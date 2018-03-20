ICO of Venezuela's oil-backed cryptocurrency starts as US imposes sanctions

The initial coin offering (ICO) of the Venezuelan cryptocurrency "Petro," backed by the country's oil reserves, will start on Tuesday, according to Sputnik.

The pre-sale of the cryptocurrency started on February 20 and ended on Monday.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump signed an order barring any financial transactions involving Venezuela's new Petro cryptocurrency, which have been described as a "crime against humanity" by Caracas.

In December, Maduro announced the idea of the introduction of the country's own cryptocurrency, which would serve for carrying out financial transactions and searching for new financing options.