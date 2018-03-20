Turkish deputy PM slams US statement on Afrin operation

2018-03-20 11:06 | www.trend.az | 3

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag on Monday criticized the US statement on ongoing operation in Syria’s Afrin region, saying Washington did not comprehend the reason for Turkey’s move, according to Anadolu.

In a message posted on his official Twitter account, Bozdag, who is also the government’s spokesman, said: “The latest statement reveals that the US still cannot or does not want to comprehend the reason, purpose and nature of Operation Olive Branch.”

The deputy premier’s remarks came after the US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert released a statement on the situation in Afrin.

Bozdag said Turkey’s counterterrorism operation in Afrin was “not against civilians or Kurds but against terrorists”.

He said civilians remained unharmed during Operation Olive Branch.

“Civilians were unharmed; access to water, medicine, food and their other needs were not prevented in Afrin during Operation Olive Branch,” he said.

He added that Turkey had carried out the operation successfully without harming civilians or causing any destruction to residential areas.