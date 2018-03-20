Chinese premier considers visiting Japan this year

2018-03-20

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that he would consider attending the China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting and paying an official visit to Japan in the first half of this year, Xinhua reported.

"Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has invited me to visit Japan on several occasions. I am willing to keep up the momentum of improving China-Japan relations," Li said at a press conference following the conclusion of the annual legislative session here on Tuesday.

