Turkmenistan prepares for parliamentary elections

2018-03-20 11:31 | www.trend.az | 3

Ashgabad, Turkmenistan, March 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Preparations for the upcoming March 25, 2018 elections of deputies to the Majlis (parliament) and members of local government and self-government bodies - the Halk Maslahaty and Gengesh are continuing in Turkmenistan

During the working government meeting, the chairman of the Majlis (parliament) Akja Nurberdyeva informed about the steps being taken to hold this event.