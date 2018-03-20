French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

2018-03-20 12:00 | www.trend.az | 3

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was in police custody on Tuesday morning, where he was to be questioned as part of an investigation into suspected irregularities over his election campaign financing, an official in the French judiciary said, Reuters reported.

The probe related to alleged Libyan funding for Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign, Le Monde newspaper reported. A lawyer for Sarkozy could not be reached immediately for comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news