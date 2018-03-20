Rouhani to visit Turkmenistan in late March

Ashgabad, Turkmenistan, Mar. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Official visit of Iranian President Hassan Ruhani is scheduled for March 27, 2018, Mehr News agency reported.

It is noted that the implementation of agreements and documents on cooperation previously reached between the two countries will be discussed in Ashgabat.

Ashgabat and Tehran previously confirmed their intention to promote further activation of business contacts, increase bilateral trade turnover, and stimulate investment activity.