Turkey fulfilles desire of West, liberates Afrin in shortest time - president

2018-03-20 13:15 | www.trend.az | 3

Baku, Azerbaijan, March. 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

If the US is an ally of Turkey, then they must act together with Turkey, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan March 20, Turkish media reports.

Erdogan noted that Turkey has decided to comply with the West's request for an early cessation of hostilities in Syria's Afrin and within two months completely cleared Afrin of terrorists.

Turkish president added, that US tried to deceive Turkey in Afrin, giving empty promises about the fight against terrorism.

He also noted that, the weapons that Turkey wanted to purchase from the US, is being confiscated in Afrin now.