Southern Gas Corridor to boost Azerbaijan's role in world

2018-03-20 13:43 | www.trend.az | 3

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project will contribute to the social and economic development of Azerbaijan and strengthen the country's role as a supplier of energy resources, Sabit Bagirov, Director of the Foundation for Assistance to Entrepreneurship and Market Economy, told Trend on March 19.

"For Azerbaijan, the significance of the project primarily lies in the revenues expected from the gas sale. The process of extraction and transportation of fuel is also important from the point of view of ensuring the employment of citizens and other positive effects on the real sector of the economy, the banking system, etc.," Bagirov said, adding the project is also important in terms of geopolitical interests of Azerbaijan.

For Georgia and Turkey, the project means transit revenues and increased energy security, and as for the countries of Southern Europe, according to him, they will ensure diversification of energy sources, and thus increase their energy security.