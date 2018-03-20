Azerbaijan intends to change POS-terminals market

2018-03-20

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 20

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The pilot project entitled "Single POS-terminal" is expected to be launched in Azerbaijan, a source involved in the project told Trend March 12.

According to the source, more modern and functional POS-terminals are expected to be brought to the country.

"For example, a seller in a supermarket will no longer need to search for the required POS terminal for accepting payment among several POS terminals, which would also correspond to the buyer's bank card, as every bank has its own rules and commissions," the source said. "It is possible to accept payments through one POS-terminal technically and technologically."