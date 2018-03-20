Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles southwestern Taiwan

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County today (March 20) at 5:22 p.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), Taiwan News reports.

The epicenter of the temblor was 30.7 kilometers east-southeast of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 17.9 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 5 was felt in Chiayi County and Tainan City, while an intensity level of 4 was felt in Kaohsiung City, Yunlin County, and Pingtung County. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Taitung County, Changhua County, Nantou County, Taichung City and Penghu County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in Hualien County, Miaoli County and Yilan County.