Blast occurs in Moldova's capital, casualties reported

2018-03-20 15:16 | www.trend.az | 3

The explosion occurred in one of the shops in the center of the capital of Moldova, killing two people, police told RIA Novosti.

"Chisinau police inform that a few minutes ago, there was an explosion in a grocery store on Alexei Matejevic Street in Chisinau, as a result of which two people were killed. Police have arrived at the scene," the police press service said.

