Global stocks tread water ahead of Fed meeting

2018-03-20

Global equities trod water on Tuesday ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting, while investors reassessed their views of tech stocks following a slump in Facebook’s shares after reports of data misuse, according to Reuters.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was flat in percentage terms by 0901 GMT, while the pan-European STOXX 600 equity index slipped 0.1 percent.

Tech .SX8P stocks underperformed in Europe as the sector fell 0.3 percent, taking its cue from Monday’s falls for US peers on the back of fears of stiffer regulation as Facebook came under fire following reports it allowed improper access to user data.

Shares in European chipmakers in particular came under pressure, with ams (AMS.S), STMicroelectronics (STM.MI) and ASML (ASML.AS) all in negative territory, while Germany’s SAP (SAPG.DE) declined 0.5 percent, hit by readacross from US business software peer Oracle Corp, whose quarterly revenue missed analysts’ estimates.

In the US, Facebook (FB.O) tumbled 6.8 percent on Monday as the social media colossus faced demands for action from US and European lawmakers following reports that a consultancy that worked on President Donald Trump’s election campaign may have improperly gained improper access to data on 50 million Facebook users.

Likewise an accident involving an Uber Technologies Inc UBER.UL car on Monday which resulted in the first fatality involving a fully autonomous vehicle further weighed on sentiment around tech.

“There certainly are some stocks where valuations look somewhat stretched ... so we’re focusing our exposure within the technology sector on the cheaper end of the market,” Mike Bell, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said.

“We’re a bit more cautious on the more expensive and some of the more popular names in the sector,” Bell added.

Though tech was a weight, Asian shares recovered to end in positive territory thanks to a rise in health stocks.

The UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE index slightly outperformed the broader European market, up 0.1 percent, as investors cheered a transition deal reached between Britain and the European Union on Monday.

The British pound GBP=D4 was last at $1.4055.

However, gains were muted as investors braced for new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s first policy meeting starting later in the day and amid concerns that US President Donald Trump could impose additional protectionist trade measures.

“Investors lightened their positions ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting. The markets are completely split on whether the Fed will project three rate hikes this year or four,” said Hiroaki Mino, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities.