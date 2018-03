Shooting in Maryland school reported, many injured

2018-03-20

A school shooting is under investigating at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, the St. Mary's County Public School website said on Tuesday.

"There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow," the school district's website said.

