First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with spouses of heads of diplomatic missions in Baku (PHOTO)

2018-03-20 17:45 | www.trend.az | 3

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

Trend:

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with spouses of the heads of diplomatic missions in Baku March 20, on the day of Novruz holiday.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news