Maryland high school shooting: suspect among 3 injured in attack (UPDATED)

2018-03-20

The high school in Great Mills, Maryland, was locked down after a shooting there this morning, St. Mary's County Public Schools said in a statement, ABC News.

Three people, including the alleged gunman, were injured at Great Mills High School, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said, adding that no one died. The injured have all been transported to hospitals, the office added.

The school district said "the event is contained."

Authorities began evacuating people from the school later this morning and busing them to a reunification center at nearby Leonardtown High School, the school district said.

“The building is orderly and the sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation,” the district added.

16:53 (GMT+4) Special Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are heading to the scene of a school shooting in Great Mills, Maryland, the ATF said in a statement on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.