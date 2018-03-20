First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan committed to creating int’l platform for mutual understanding, dialogue

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

Azerbaijan is committed to creating an international platform for mutual understanding and dialogue, said First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.



She made the remarks during the meeting with spouses of the heads of diplomatic missions in Baku March 20, on the day of Novruz holiday.



“Azerbaijan has historically been a place where representatives of different cultures, nationalities and religions lived in peace and harmony. Today in modern Azerbaijan, we are proud of the fact that our country is well known as one of the global centers for intercultural dialogue and multiculturalism. This year is very significant for us. A hundred years ago, the Azerbaijani people laid the foundation of the first parliamentary democratic republic in the Muslim world. Unfortunately, it existed only 23 months. However, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic adopted a number of important decisions, including the one on granting a right of voting to women. Today in modern Azerbaijan, we preserve the traditions of statehood, democracy and equality of rights. In modern Azerbaijan our women are very active in various spheres of our life. They are active in political, economic and social spheres. Despite the difficulties that we faced after the restoration of independence, Azerbaijan managed to ensure its rapid development. We took the most important steps in the political, economic and social spheres. Today, Azerbaijan is implementing many large-scale projects in the spheres of infrastructure, energy and transport. These projects are significant not only for the region, but also for Europe,” said first vice-president.



Mehriban Aliyeva pointed out that Azerbaijan is located at the junction of civilizations of the East and West, and Azerbaijan is also one of the few countries that is a member of both the Council of Europe and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



“Today, unfortunately, at a time when we are witnessing numerous conflicts, wars, death of hundreds of thousands of innocent people around the world, it is very important to demonstrate that the path to peace and prosperity lies through dialogue and mutual respect. That's why Azerbaijan is so committed to creating an international platform for mutual understanding and dialogue,” she noted.



In conclusion, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva made particular focus on cooperation, including, relations in the humanitarian sphere.



“I am sure that we have a great potential for establishing stronger cooperation, in particular, in the humanitarian sphere. Because I am informed about your charitable activities. I always support it. As I have already said, I really believe that this is such a sphere, such activity, which can change a lot and help solve many problems. I am always ready to support your activities in the humanitarian sphere, in the field of charity. I am always very glad to see you, to meet with you,” she added.

