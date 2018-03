EU Parliament invites Facebook boss to speak on data breach

The European Parliament on Tuesday invited Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to speak following revelations that a firm working for Donald Trump's US presidential campaign harvested data on 50 million users, AFP reports.

The parliament and the European Commission, the 28-nation EU executive, have already called for an urgent investigation into the scandal.

"We've invited Mark Zuckerberg to the European Parliament," its President Antonio Tajani tweeted.