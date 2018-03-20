Seychelles president receives the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the AU

2018-03-20 23:43 | www.trend.az | 2

President Danny Faure received the Permanent representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, at State House this morning, State House Seychelles official website reported.



The President welcomed him to Seychelles and acknowledged the harmonious and respectful relations that exist between Seychelles and Azerbaijan.



The discussions centred on areas of mutual cooperation where both countries can benefit at local and multilateral level. Being a member of the Task Force of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the promotion of EXPO 2025 Baku Bid, Ambassador Abdullayev also briefed President Faure on their initial plans.



“Seychelles is a very important economy for Africa and an important destination. There is great potential to further develop our relationship. Azerbaijan is a major economic power in the region where we are located and very strategic in terms of many other aspects. We are well situated geographically to work with other countries,” said Ambassador Abdullayev in an interview with the local media following the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news