Iranian supreme leader urges nation to back domestic production

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 20

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on the nation to dedicate efforts to promote domestic production.

In his speech on the occasion of the turn of the Iranian calendar year on Tuesday, the Leader extended New Year felicitations to all Iranians at home and abroad and other peoples who celebrate Nowruz, which marks the beginning of the spring.

In the year ahead, the Leader said, “what is important is that everybody should work hard,” adding that “our main concern this year is yet again the issue of economy and people’s living conditions,” Press TV reported.

Ayatollah Khamenei described domestic production as “the pivotal” issue this year, which he said is the key to resolving many of the country’s economic and social woes.

“The key is the domestic production and if it is speeded up, many of the problems would go away,” said the Leader.

“I chose this as the pivot for this year’s motto. This year’s motto is supporting Iranian products.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “This is not the concern of officials alone but the people from all walks of life can contribute to it. To the very sense of the word, they can have a part.”

The Leader said he would elaborate on ways to promote domestic production in his upcoming live address from the holy city of Mashhad.

