Trump congratulates Putin on winning presidential election

2018-03-21 00:57 | www.trend.az | 2

US President Donald Trump has congratulated his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on his win in the presidential election in a telephone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin press service reported.

Apart from that, according to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders discussed further contacts between the two countries and topical international issues.



"Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his winning the presidential elections," the Kremlin said.

Russia held election of its president on March 18. According to the latest update of the Russian Central Election Commission, incumbent President Vladimir Putin is scoring 76.6% of the vote.