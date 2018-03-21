Trump sends to Senate nomination of Pompeo for US Secretary of State

2018-03-21 03:30 | www.trend.az | 2

President Donald Trump officially submitted to the US Senate his nomination of CIA Director Mike Pompeo to become Secretary of State, the White House said in a press release¸ Sputnik International reports.

"Mike Pompeo, of Kansas, to be Secretary of State, vice Rex W. Tillerson," the release said on Tuesday. Pompeo’s nomination must be confirmed by the Senate. Nomination hearings are likely to be scheduled in April.

Trump recently announced he was firing Rex Tillerson as his secretary of state and made his choice in favour of CIA Director Mike Pompeo as his next state secretary.