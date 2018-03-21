Another Austin explosion injures at least one

Austin officials announced Tuesday that they are responding to another explosion that injured at least one person, Sputnik International reports.

The Austin Fire Department revealed that the latest explosion occurred at a Goodwill store. Local police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene as fire crews continue to evacuate the building.

A man was transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, CBS Austin reported.

Residents are being told to avoid the 9600 block of Brodie Lane in south Austin. The police later reported that the item involved in the explosion was actually an incendiary device.