Foreign Ministry talks Azerbaijan's joining WTO (Exclusive)

2018-03-21 08:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Brussels, Belgium, March 21

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan can accelerate the process of accession to the World Trade Organization, but under certain conditions, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev told Trend.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event dedicated to the launch of the new institutional set-up of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) initiative in Brussels.

"We need to join the WTO, and it was stated at a high political level that we consider it expedient to join this organization. But this requires time," he said.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan should now achieve good results in diversifying its economy.

"We now consider trade relations a priority. After achieving serious results of reforms in the economic sphere, I think we can speed up the accession process," he said.