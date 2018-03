Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 12 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 21

Turkish jets “neutralized” 12 armed PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the military said on March 21.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.