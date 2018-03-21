At least 10 feared missing after vessel capsizes off Malaysia: officials

A sand mining vessel capsized Wednesday morning in the waters off Malaysia in the Malacca Strait, leaving at least 10 crew members missing, according to officials from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Xinhua reported.

There were 18 crew members on the vessel, including one Malaysian, one Indonesian and 16 Chinese citizens. Three have been rescued, one was found dead and 11 remained missing, said MMEA.

The vessel, JBB RONG CHANG 8, carrying a Dominican flag according to a shipping tracking website "marinetraffic.com," capsized 8.5 nautical miles off Parit Jawa in southern Malaysian state of Johor.