At least 26 killed, 18 injured in explosion near university in Kabul

2018-03-21

Explosion occurred in Kabul on Wednesday, next to the University of Kabul, and left at least 26 dead and 18 people injured, the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan told Sputnik.

The blast occurred not far from the Ali Abad hospital and the area is currently cordoned off by the police, according to other local news outlets.

No group has claimed resposibility for the blast so far, while the initial death toll stood at 3 people killed and is expected to further rise.