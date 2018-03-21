Third humanitarian corridor opens in Eastern Ghouta

2018-03-21 13:23 | www.trend.az | 2

The third humanitarian corridor has opened in Eastern Ghouta, TASS reported citing the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

One of the first two humanitarian corridors out of Eastern Ghouta leads to the Al-Wafideen settlement, while the second one passes through the Hammuriya settlement.

On February 24, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2401, calling for a cessation of hostilities in Syria. Following that, daily five-hour humanitarian pauses were declared in Eastern Ghouta starting from February 27 in order to provide civilians and unarmed militants with an opportunity to leave the area. Militants disrupted humanitarian pauses in the first several days but later the situation normalized.