IsDB Group to embark on 2nd generation of health project to fight avoidable blindness in 12 African countries

2018-03-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 21

Trend:

In preparation for the launching of 2nd Generation (phase) of the Alliance to Fight Avoidable Blindness (AFAB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development, ISFD, hosted a Coordination Meeting in the city of Istanbul on 19-20th March, 2018. The official launching of AFAB 2nd Generation is to take place on the sidelines of the 43rd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the IsDB Group in Tunis, Tunisia, 1-5 April, 2018.

The Hon. Undersecretary of Health of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Prof. Dr. Eyup Gumus delivered a keynote speech at the opening of the AFAB Coordination Meeting in Istanbul, participated by 32 different international, governmental, and non-governmental organizations with many elite ophthalmologists from the Republic of Turkey in attendance.

In his speech, H.E. Prof. Eyup Gumus expressed strong support for the 2nd Generation of the Alliance to Fight Avoidable Blindness (AFAB) in 12 African countries, all members of the Islamic Development Bank Group; Burkina Faso, Chad, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Mali, Mozambique, Niger and Togo.

According to H.E. Prof. Eyup Gumus, the Republic of Turkey commits to participate in AFAB 2nd Generation by performing one million cataract operations within the next five years which fall under IsDB – Turkey “Reverse Linkage Initiative”, a program that focuses on South-South cooperation for sharing of knowledge and experiences. An official announcement of this generous support is expected to be made by H.E. Prof. Eyup Gumus at the upcoming 43rd Annual Meeting of the IsDB Group in Tunisia.

Another keynote speaker at the Coordination Meeting was Dr. Waleed Al Wohaib, Director General of ISFD, who commented on why the 2nd Generation of AFAB is set in motion saying: “About 33 million people in Africa suffer from visual impairment while nearly 75% of these cases can be prevented or treated, especially those related to cataract.”