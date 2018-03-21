Georgian PM, President send warm wishes to ethnic Azerbaijani on holiday of Novruz

The Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and President Giorgi Margvelashvili have sent warm wishes to the country’s Azerbaijani population on the holiday of Novruz.

Novruz is an ancient holiday and marks the beginning of spring.

Kvirikashvili addressed the Azerbaijani population earlier today and stated that he is taking part in the celebrations and festivities with them.

My brothers, my Azerbaijanis! Happy Novruz, a beautiful holiday to celebrate a new year, the coming of spring, rebirth, the day of life and love! I share the happiness of the day with all my heart; we are compatriots of one and the same country.

"Our ancestors lived side by side, worked together, served the country together, shared happiness and sorrow. This tradition will be continued by future generations,” Kvirikashvili said in his address.

The PM stated that the government of Georgia has done its utmost to create all conditions for better lives for its citizens, and taken all necessary steps to involve its ethnic minorities in more and more public activities.