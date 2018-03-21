Austin bombing suspect dead: U.S. police

A male suspect in a recent series of bombings in the U.S. city of Austin killed himself early Wednesday morning, local police said, Xinhua reported.

According to police, the man set off an explosive device in his car at the side of a highway after a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team had tracked down the suspect at a hotel near Round Rock, a city about 30 km north of Austin, police said.

The 24-year-old suspect's name won't be released until his family has been notified, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

Austin area has been targeted by four package bombings since March 2 that killed two people and wounded several others.