Erdogan: Turkey neutralizes 3,698 terrorists in Afrin operation

2018-03-21 19:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that 3,698 terrorists have been "neutralized" in Syria's Afrin since the start of Operation Olive Branch, Anadolu reported.

Speaking at a ceremony at the presidential complex, Erdogan said: "Afrin's town center has been taken under control. We are now renovating schools and hospitals."

He added that Turkey will restore peace in Afrin soon.